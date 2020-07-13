Isabella Ross

STEM-related subjects have been at the forefront of education dialogue recently, particularly a focus on mathematics and science. Research has shown that Aussie kids are falling behind in their mathematic skills, therefore igniting a worry among parents, educators and politicians that more needs to be done. Minister for Education Dan Tehan announced the appointment of Education Services Australia (ESA) to deliver a series of mathematics Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for teachers. The $9.5 million investment will also produce an online mathematics and numeracy resources hub for teachers, parents and students.

“This initiative will provide high-quality professional learning and resources for teachers of foundation to Year 10 students, supported by face-to-face learning,” Mr Tehan said. “Teachers will be able to track where students are at in their learning through an online numeracy check and other assessment tools. Students and families will also be able to gain access to a wealth of free resources through a centralised hub.”

“We have a responsibility to give Australian students a strong foundation in areas of expected employment growth and demand including science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Our Government is committed to giving students the opportunity to succeed in the jobs of the future,” Mr Tehan concluded.

Although this news is wonderful to see, it is important to acknowledge that each student has their own strengths and weaknesses – one may excel in English and the other in Maths. Nurturing your child’s successes and strong points should therefore always be the focus.