John Ross

Ingredients



– 1 packet soft tacos – local supermarket, *can buy gluten free

– 2 x 150 gr Sirloin steak – Ask your local butcher to cut for you

– 1 ripe avocado

– ¼ bunch coriander roots for avocado

– salsa, leaves for tacos garnish.

– 1 lime – Use zest and juice

– Chilli flakes to taste

– 50gr frozen corn kernels

– 1 tbsp olive oil

– 1 ripe tomato

– 50gr shredded iceberg lettuce

– 50 ml sour cream

– Salt & pepper to taste

Spice Mix



– 1 tsp chilli powder

– 1 tsp onion powder

– 1 tsp garlic powder

– 1 tsp ground cumin

– 1 tsp paprika

– 1 tsp salt

– 1 tsp dried oregano

This recipe will make 35 gr of spice mix. Can be used on meat, fish or

prawns in your tacos. Add more chilli powder if required for your taste.

Method

Rub the spice mix on the steaks, let marinate for 30 minutes, room temperature. Zest lime into bowl, cut lime in half and juice into the same bowl. Cut avocado in half, take stone out & skin off, dice into small pieces and put in a bowl. Season avocado with salt and chilli flakes, mix in some of the lime zest & juice. Wash coriander, and the chop roots very finely and mix with avocado mix. Chop tomato into small pieces, reserve for building tacos. Season with salt & pepper to taste. Wash iceberg lettuce and shred, reserve for building tacos. Mix excess lime juice & zest into sour cream, season with salt & pepper to taste. Heat pan with no oil, nice and hot, and place the frozen corn in hot pan. You want the corn to char all over. Reserve

for building tacos. Heat pan with no oil, and rub steaks with oil, add to pan and cook for 2 minutes each side, rest meat under foil. Warm the soft tacos in microwave for 15 seconds or in sandwich press. Only heat tacos when making them, so each

time your soft taco is warm & soft. Slice meat when rested, and then start to build tacos with accompaniments.

John Ross is a professional executive chef with over 30 years of experience.