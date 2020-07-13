Isabella Ross
Ingredients:
- 5 big oranges
- 420 grams castor sugar
- 375 grams almond meal
- 7 eggs
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- A handful of flaked almonds
- Icing sugar
Method:
- Soak all the oranges in warm water to get rid of potential wax for 20 minutes, then remove from water. Take 3 of the 5 oranges and place them into a large saucepan with enough water to cover them. Bring to boil on a medium heat and wait until soft in the centre. This will take approximately 2 hours.
- Drain and set aside and let cool. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 160°C. Grease the tin and line the bottom with baking paper.
- Trim the ends, skins, seeds off the 3 oranges. In a blender, then blend the contents of the stewed orange so that it forms a thick puree.
- With the 4th orange, cut this into thin slices and arrange in concentric circles on the base of the tin.
- Whisk the eggs and sugar in a bowl. Just combine and then leave it to stand for approximately 10 minutes to let the sugar dissolve. Fold in the orange puree, baking powder, almond meal and almond flakes and pour cake batter into the tin.
- Bake until golden, and when the centre of the cake is just cooked (not dry). Use a skewer to test. This will take over 60 minutes, so consistently check the cake after this time. Cool on a wire rack.
- With the 5th orange, squeeze the juice from the fruit and add as much icing sugar as needed to make the glaze. Also add a bit of zest from this orange to the glaze. Poke holes in the cake with a skewer and pour the glaze across.