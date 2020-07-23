Isabella Ross

Mums are the champions of the household. Constantly on the go, there is no question that fashion can sometimes be pushed aside in their chaotic lives. So forget the sweat pants and explore these age-appropriate fashion trends that will leave you feeling fabulous.

Accessorising is Gospel

To elevate any outfit, accessorising is the way to go. For these cooler months, opt for a scarf or pashmina as the draping effect of the material shapes the body well. Animal print is also on the market, implemented stylishly through sandal slides or a belt. In terms of trending colour palettes, taupes, butterscotch beige and navy blues are currently hot on the catwalk.

Stock up on Staples

When it comes to heading off to work, running after the kids, cooking a meal or doing the school drop off, it is definite that both working and stay-at-home mums live busy lifestyles. Having wardrobe staples that easily coordinate with other pieces, are good quality and are made of comfortable fabrics will make you look put together without the effort. Options include the classic sweater, linen pants, blazer and silk midiskirt. Reliable and versatile – what’s not to love!

Statement Earrings

A great way to spruce up your everyday look is to pop on some fashion-forward earrings that pack a punch. Affordable brands from the likes of Lovisa to more high-end retailers like Mimco are presently offering some lovely pieces – maybe even suggest to the kids or hubby that earrings would make a great Mother’s Day present!