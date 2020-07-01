Dipti Singh

It takes some imagination and preparation to find an enjoyable activity that is ideal for the skills of a senior, but it is worth shaking up the routine a bit and getting out of the house. Connecting with others, learning and getting all the senses involved can help to keep elders’ brains active and sharp. It is the best time to encourage the seniors in your life to seek new enjoyable activities.

LIBRARIBUS

Ku-ring-gai operates a FREE bus for seniors who cannot individually access the Library. The Libraribus and its friendly driver will provide free door-to-door transportation to Gordon, St Ives or Turramurra Library. Seniors can browse fiction and non-fiction book collections in daily and large print, music CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and magazines. It is a great opportunity to read and connect with other seniors as well.

SENIORS PROGRAMS AT THE WILDFLOWER GARDEN

The Wildflower Garden’s guided walks and talks services for senior citizens are structured to cater for all levels of interest and mobility, ranging from a casual step-free stroll to a more intense park tour. Ideal for garden parties, walking classes, or aged care excursions, all the activities are customised to the individual member’s specifications.

THE MEN’S SHEDS

Men’s Sheds have grown into a vital aspect of Australian society to cater particularly to retirees. The community-based shed is open to locals, and its main purpose is to offer a secure and comfortable atmosphere where people can work on practical tasks at their own pace and time. It is equipped with facilities for woodwork, handicrafts, metalwork and cooking.

SATURDAY SENIOR SOCIAL CLUB

Mosman Council organises a weekend Day Program for older adults, especially those with dementia, every 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Seniors can enjoy activities like games, music, brainteasers and gentle exercises. Registration fees are a one-off $45, including morning tea, lunch, and door-to-door transport service.