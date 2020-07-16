Eliza Cusack

If you are looking to escape the madness and are hoping for a weekend getaway not far from Sydney, Kangaroo Valley is the ideal destination. Only a two-hour drive from the city of Sydney, this hidden gem is great for an escape without the kids or a family trip with plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy.

NATURE:

The small village of Kangaroo Valley lies along the Kangaroo river, which is one of the most spectacular ways to see views of the valley. Hiring a kayak or canoe is a great day activity and two companies in town offer a pick-up service at the end of the five-kilometre journey. The valley also boasts some of the most breathtaking walking tracks including Fitzroy Falls track, which may even allow you to see a platypus or a lyrebird along the way.

SHOPPING:

If nature walks aren’t your thing, the town itself boasts a collection of amazing antique shops. One of the highlights is a shop just out of town called ‘Grandpa’s Shed’ which is full of dozens of unique collectables. Visiting a winery during your stay is also a must-do. The area of Kangaroo Valley is renowned for its rich volcanic soil which is optimal for growing grapes. The family owned ‘Yarrawa Estate’ is a must visit, with the cellar literally situated in the Foster’s family dining room.

ACCOMMODATION:

In terms of accommodation, there is no shortage of options. If you are looking to stay close to town, the Tall Trees Bed and Breakfast is an idyllic choice and is walking distance to the village. If you are looking to splurge a little more, ‘The Heavens’ offer secluded luxury cabins with spectacular views of the valley. Kangaroo Valley boasts something for everyone, from art galleries to nature walks to weekend markets, it really is the perfect weekend escape with that infamous country town charm.