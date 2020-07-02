Dipti Singh

New Year’s goals for many people include weight loss, healthy cooking, being happier and doing more to make the planet a kinder environment. The good news is that by going vegetarian, you can accomplish all these goals and can enjoy tasty, nutritious meals too. A vegetarian diet is a lifestyle preference that is not for everyone. Many individuals though, consider that lowering their meat consumption not only benefits their health but also supports their pocket since vegetarian protein products are often cheaper than animal protein. Eating less meat helps you to try more plant-based foods and assists in finding innovative ways to improve your wellbeing and minimise your carbon footprint.

TRY MEATLESS MEALS ONCE OR TWICE A WEEK

Meatless Monday can make a huge difference to your wellbeing and our planet’s health. If you don’t like the idea of an entire day without meat, continue each week with only a couple of meatless dinners. Prepare menus that feature meatless dishes like soup, lasagne, or pasta salad or consider adding the meat-rich protein products in your favourite recipe like legumes, beans, tofu and so on.

IMPACT ON YOUR HEALTH

Swapping meat with nutrient-rich plant foods such as fruits, vegetables, beans, legumes and nuts improves your overall nutrients, minerals, calories, vitamins, fats and phytochemicals. That can contribute to a list of near-term health benefits including better skin, metabolism, energy levels, and immune system.

REDUCES GROCERY BILLS

It’s no wonder that buying animal products puts a burden on the pocket! Vegetarian proteins are cheaper than meat and having a couple of meatless meals would certainly lower your food bill. Fresh vegetables are also generally very budget-friendly, particularly when you buy them in season.

HELPS THE ENVIRONMENT

It takes a lot of land, fossil fuel, water and fertiliser to raise livestock, so consider cutting back on some of the meat you consume. This is a smart way to minimise the effect on the environment. Reducing meat consumption can help to contain greenhouse gas production which in turn impacts climate change. Adopting a vegetarian diet is more successful in battling climate change than moving to a “greener” vehicle.