Eliza Cusack

Around 300,000 university students graduate every year, which means that there are thousands of students who are graduating in what will probably be the most unprecedented time in their lives. Due to the state bans on the numbers allowed at large gatherings, universities across the country have had to postpone graduation ceremonies since March.

Students will be asked to attend a rescheduled ceremony when restrictions are lifted. With the devastating effects of COVID-19 being felt across the country, job prospects are continuing to dwindle. Nearly 800,000 Aussies have lost their job since the coronavirus restrictions began. While now is a more uncertain time than ever to be looking for a job, there is a bright side for graduates. Using the spare time in quarantine to upskill and complete an online course is not only a great time filler but it also looks on your resume for future employers.

There are a huge variety of courses that have either been heavily discounted or made free as a result of the pandemic. TAFE NSW have released a series of fee-free courses that have been made to be completed in days or weeks. These courses range from improving leadership performance, growing health and medical knowledge and even practical business skills. Harvard University has also released nearly 100 free online courses such as an introduction to computer science, religious literacy and women making history. The recruitment process has also had to shift as a result of the virus, with most employers switching to an online process making it easier to recruit for jobs without breaking the lockdown regulations.

A great way to prepare for these is through doing mock online interviews. This can be a great tool to prepare for the real thing and practice your interview skills whilst you have this extra time.