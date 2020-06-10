Isabella Ross

Ku-ring-gai eLibrary is one of the best resources available to locals on the North Shore. With an abundance of digital platforms, magazines, ebooks, audiobooks and streaming services available, this Ku-ring-gai Council initiative is a must-know for all of our readers. Friendly staff from all the Ku-ring-gai Council run library branches are also on hand to assist the community in accessing the 24/7 eLibrary.

BORROWBOX

Reading is such a fantastic hobby to have and it is a pastime that is incredibly popular among all ages. Lots of novel categories are available on Borrowbox such as New Releases, Young Adult, Children, Thriller and more. The Girl on the Train is one exhilarating example of a great book where mystery and tension lies in every corner. There are also audiobook options – ideal for those who struggle with reading on a digital device or just prefer to be read a story in bed.

KANOPY

Award-winning films are all on offer at Kanopy – Lion, Carol, The Dressmaker, Darkest Hour, Brooklyn and Where the Wild Things Are. Kanopy partners with public libraries and universities to bring students and locals an advertisement-free viewing experience that can be watched on any platform such as their television, mobile, tablet or online.

FREEGAL

With over 15 million songs from over 200 genres to choose from, Freegal has something to suit every taste of music. Using any compatible devices, local users can download or stream their favourite albums simply. Freegal also has a wide collection of Featured Playlists perfect for any occasion. So, if you want to jive the night away on St. Patrick’s Day to some Irish folk songs then this service is perfect for you!

BEAMAFILM

The perfect place to stream digital content, specifically documentaries and indie films, Beamafilm has a wonderful selection of viewing materials. Even better, Beamafilm has some award-winning independent feature films as well as lots of foreign movies. They also show avid support for local production, with 1/3 of their catalogue featuring Australasian content. One great option is the Adam Goodes’ documentary The Australian Dream detailing his adverse journey as an Indigenous AFL player in the spotlight.

STORYBOX LIBRARY

Your little ones will be enthused to know that all their favourite whimsical storybooks are available online. The best part about this resource is that the books are read aloud by the author themselves – a wonderful digital story time experience perfect for bedtime.

http://bit.ly/Ku-ring-gai-eLibrary