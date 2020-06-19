Dipti Singh

The pandemic left the hopes and dreams in tatters of thousands of travellers this year. Yet with the easing of travel restrictions, the Australian ski season is going ahead in 2020. It’s the time of the year when skiers and snowboarders can gear up and plan their weekends as the skiing and snowboarding resorts are going to commence soon. Get ready to feel the bracing breeze on your face and the rush of snow under your skis.

Thredbo

Known as a wonderland of snow sports, Thredbo is a beautiful alpine village buzzing with bars, restaurants and nightspots, as well as Australia ‘s longest ski runs to exciting terrain parks. Experience breathtaking chair lifts as well as skiing and snowboarding. Thredbo is ideal for beginners as well as experienced skiers and snowboarders. Thredbo will open on June 22, 2020 for skiing and snowboarding and now is the perfect time to plan a snowy getaway this winter.

Perisher

Perisher is the Southern Hemisphere ‘s biggest ski resort, with four separate resort areas – Perisher Valley, Smiggin Holes, Blue Cow, and Guthega. With more than 1,200 hectares of skiable terrain, hundreds of hills, 100 kilometres of cross-country tracks, 47 lifts, five adventure parks, and two half-pipes, Perisher is perfect for all ages. Their ski season is going to commence its activities from June 23, 2020. In the fresh mountain air, you will find wonderful walking routes, from alpine trails in the UNESCO-protected Biosphere Reserve to pathways through snow gums, summer wildflowers, and spectacular rock formations.

Charlotte Pass

If you enjoy skiing and snowboarding without the tourists, then Charlotte Pass’ Ski Centre is the best option for you. It offers a comfortable luxury experience of only five runs and a comparatively limited 50 hectares of skiable terrain. The resort is a perfect spot for a family with soft beginner slopes and lots of moderate scenery. Charlotte Pass will open for skiing and snowboarding on June 26, 2020. Experience bushwalking and mountain biking with a trail to the highest point in Australia in the spectacular NSW Snowy Mountains.

COVID-Safe initiatives will be enforced in all resorts by maintaining physical distance in resorts, restrictions on the number of people in ski areas, regulated entry to ski lifts, improved cleaning of all amenities, and no snow play.