Tayla Foster

Keeping it Casual

Cast your mind back to the time of shoulder pads, technicolour pencil skirts, suspenders and bow ties. If your mind then begins to wander up to the time of hair spray and perms, you are thinking of the right era. The 1980s was a time that defined future developments of corporate wear. Nowadays we see fragments of past fashion in our everyday office attire. Now, think about what you would wear to work today, very much in keeping the same stylistic elements. Yet we have grown over the past 40 years, and like gender, fashion has become fluid and styles have both progressed and relaxed with the passing of time.

Contemporary Office Attire

Monday to Thursday corporate wear sees the dress codes typically include slacks, dress shirts, blouses, open-collared button up shirts, optional tie or seasonal sport coat, a dress or skirt at knee-length. We have seen a boom in re-introduced fashion trends appropriate for a working environment including turtleneck sweaters, leather jackets and in some cases black leather Birkenstocks. Fashion has become a liberating source of identification in many workplaces, allowing employees to feel as though they can express themselves openly and freely in their workplace. However, all changes on Fridays, with the incorporation of Casual Fridays.







Casual Fridays

Casual Fridays are an introduced westernized practice that came about in the early 2000s. Casual Fridays saw everyone’s favourite day of the week celebrated in t-shirts, jeans, jumpers and denim jackets. Some offices even have polo shirts with the brand’s logo for employees still wishing to wear uniforms. Casual attire is a relieving source of energy for thousands of corporate employees across Australia.







Funky Socks

Even socks in offices have become an ongoing joke and style of fashion, this stylistic notion is in keeping with Fridays and is referred to as ‘Funny sock Fridays.’ This allows employees to maintain office jokes, competitions and build relationships with other members of staff.