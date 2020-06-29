Dipti Singh

The North Shore is known for its easy-going cafe and restaurant culture. With excellent cafes that offer delicious food, great coffee and an exceptional lunch and dining experience, you are bound to find a favourite spot locally. You don’t have to go far to find a nice lunch out option as North Shore is jam-packed with fantastic eateries that cater with style to hungry bellies. We have curated a list of lunching options for all the foodies to dig-in and enjoy their favourite meals.

Sails on Lavender Bay

The restaurant is situated at Lavender Bay on the foreshore of Sydney ‘s beautiful harbour, with postcard views of Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. It offers impeccable food and a contemporary menu that reflects the use of local produce and fresh ingredients with an emphasis on traditional French techniques. Sails also offer a seven-course tasting menu with matched wines.

Via Della Spiga, North Sydney

An Italian restaurant in North Sydney, Via Della Spiga is ready to fulfil your appetite with its heart-warming Italian dishes and relaxed environment. Take a seat under hanging blossom baskets and admire the black and white photographs dotted around, while choosing dishes from lasagne, pizza margherita, and calamari.

The Cook’s Garden, North Turramurra

The Cook’s Garden is a gem like no other in the Upper North Shore neighbourhood. This casual bistro slash bar has a cosy English look, with a mix of garden seating which is ideal for the winter season. The Cook’s Garden works towards a menu that varies frequently, adding twists on popular dishes. The ingredients are the main highlight of the menu as the veggies are grown on-site in the garden.

Aristotle’s Neutral Bay

Located on the Lower North Shore, Aristotle’s Neutral Bay restaurant is home to Greek taste. With a modern interior, it is a sophisticated and glamorous place to indulge in authentic Mediterranean fare. It offers a traditional and enticing menu with a modern twist for food lovers who enjoy Greek cuisine.