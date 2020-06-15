Isabella Ross

Everyone loves a winter warmer, especially a delicious meal of hearty soup! Now is a great time to expand your repertoire and enjoy these yummy recipes.

Pea and Ham Soup:

Ingredients:

1 ham hock.

1 brown onion.

4 celery sticks.

3 cloves of garlic.

1 chicken stock cube.

500g split green peas.

2 carrots.

2 small potatoes.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Method:

Cut up the carrot, celery and potato into bite-sized pieces. Also dice the garlic and onion. Place ham hock into a large saucepan, filling it with cold water so that the hock is covered. Cook for 20 minutes on high heat. Every now and then, get rid of the fat layer bubbling on the surface of the water, by scooping it up and discarding. Add the stock cube, split green peas, onion, garlic and celery. After 10 minutes add the potato and carrot. Cook on low heat for approximately 1.5 hours, or until the peas are cooked out. When the hock is fully cooked, take it out of the soup and place under cool water. Then proceed to shred the meat. Add the shredded meat to the soup and season to taste. Can serve with warm crusty bread.

Pumpkin and Ginger Soup:

Ingredients:

1/2 butternut pumpkin.

2 pieces of ginger.

3 celery sticks.

1 brown onion.

2 vegetable stock cubes.

4 to 5 garlic cloves

2 carrots.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Method: