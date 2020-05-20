Nicholas Grant

We normally associate cocktails with summer, sand and sunshine, sipping a poolside piña colada to cool down. Now, it’s the time of year when grey skies and drizzly afternoons are the norm instead. But we could all use a pick-me-up sometimes, and there are delicious cocktails for any occasion, even while we’re cosying up inside.

Fireball Apple Pie

Spicy and toasty, nothing is more quintessentially winter than fresh apple pie. Shake together a shot of Fireball whiskey, a shot of standard or vanilla vodka, 120 ml of cloudy apple juice, and a pinch of cinnamon. Serve it in a glass rimmed with brown sugar, and you’ll be stunned at how this drink tastes exactly like an apple pie in a glass.

Orange Brandy Hot Chocolate

Orange and chocolate is an underrated flavour combo, but this zesty hot chocolate combines the two perfectly, and this drink is dangerously easy to make! Simply make a mug of your preferred brand of hot chocolate and stir in two shots of orange brandy (or regular brandy if you don’t have any) and two dashes of orange bitters. Serve with whipped cream on top.

Jamaican Coffee

This is a rich coffee drink which you probably shouldn’t drink in the morning! Brew a fresh cup of your favourite black coffee and stir in one shot of rum and one shot of coffee liqueur like Kahlua. Top it with whipped cream and enjoy sipping it piping hot.

Lemon Sage Hot Toddy

A twist on the classic hot cocktail, this citrussy drink has a refined and fragrant taste. Heat one tablespoon of honey, half a cup of water, and 4 sage leaves in saucepan over medium-low heat for about five minutes, stirring occasionally until the honey is dissolved. Then, remove the sage and pour the mixture into a glass. Add 1-2 teaspoons of lemon juice and 1-2 shots of spiced rum to taste. Stir it all together, and you’ve got a tasty and soothing drink. Recipe courtesy of http://katieatthekitchendoor.com/