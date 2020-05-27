Tayla Foster

Everyone wants a sumptuous rustic Tuscan-style bathroom haven, paved with extraordinary features of natural woods and earthy textures. Luxurious design speaks for itself, when justifying why the most relaxing room in the house is the bathroom. In keeping with the latest luxury decor designs, immerse yourself in a Tuscan dream that is rustic bathroom design.

Mixture of Materials

This contemporary design fixates upon the mixture of infusing modern materials with barren wood textures. Caesar Stone bench tops layered over the rough-hewn wood beams, cabinetry and wall panelling gives a sense of a woodland adventure in the comfort of your own home. The earthy scented undertones stimulate one to feel as though they are sitting by a fireplace whilst unwinding in a tranquil bath.

An Everlasting Design

When considering the notion of a timeless piece of art evading a home, ponder the ever-modern beach interior infused with a Tuscan rustic vibe. Set free any sense of pretentious demeanour when considering natural-inspired textures and allow a subtle beauty into your home, comforted with an organic warmth. It is advised to use brass tapware as this will complement the tone and kinesthetic feel of the space.

Colour Palette

The wondrous concept surrounding the notion of colour within rustic designs is that it holds a simple elegance and matches splendidly alongside purifying colours including off white and beige. Soft pastel colours beautifully neutralise the dark earthly tones and provide a sense of homeliness to the unique mosaic structure of the bathroom.

Accessorise with Decor

The beauty in a rustic design means that the need for accessories is minimal. A splash of flora mixes lusciously with the natural colours and textures of the room. Light fixtures are always a bold choice when composing a simple design, and therefore it is encouraged to have as little as possible. A singular mirror surrounded by fluorescent lighting dulling to dim yellow light in the evenings allows for shadowing and intimacy in the most tranquil room of the home.