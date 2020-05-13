Johanna Rumphorst

With most of the lockdown measures still in place, indoor entertainment like Netflix, Spotify and podcasts hold as much importance more than ever. In particular, podcasts are the perfect distraction to take your mind off things, without affecting your productivity. It may come as a surprise, but the lockdown has actually had a negative effect on the podcast industry. With changes in the public’s daily routine such as less errands to run and less hours spent commuting, a significant number of listeners have been lost.

Do not be deterred though as podcasts remain as vital as ever. Distancing measures have left many isolated and with no one to talk to, but there is intimacy and comfort to be found in podcasts – listening to the interviews and conversations make the listener a part of the conversations. If you have never really tried podcasts or stopped listening due to a change of routine, you should consider starting or returning to our selection, you can only binge watch Netflix for so long!

My Favourite Murder

If you love fascinating true crime, but also want to laugh out loud, ‘My Favourite Murder,’ has got to be your new number one. Hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark bounce their favourite tales of murder and hometown crime stories back and forth across each episode – join the ‘Murderino’ fan cult, you won’t regret it.

Goop

A truly all-encompassing podcast, Goop is hosted by Hollywood A-Lister Gwyneth Paltrow. Goop focuses on a wide range of topics including health, mental wellbeing, business, relationships and other big questions that influence our daily life. Paltrow and co-host Elise Loehnen are joined by amazing weekly guests with leaders from the creative industry, doctors, CEOs, spiritual healers and many more.

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

‘I Weigh’ is an uplifting movement touching upon female body empowerment that started on social media but has also become a podcast, continuing to inspire millions. Jameela Jamil challenges society’s definition of worth through weight by asking different thought-leaders, activists, influencers and performers. Guests such as Demi Lovato and Reese Witherspoon talk about body gratitude and how to handle postpartum depression.

The Health Code

This podcast is funny, light and informative at the same time. Australian fitness YouTuber Sarah’s Day and her boyfriend Kurt Tilse, a professional photographer and content creator, talk about fitness, lifestyle, relationships and building your dream career – with guests like Sjana Elise and Ellie Bullen (Elsa’s Wholesome Life). Their bubbly personalities and hot topics make this a sure-fire bookmark for every new or experienced podcaster.

Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations

It’s Oprah – there isn’t much left to say! With guests like Alicia Keys, Laila Ali, Jennifer Lopez and even Michelle Obama, this podcast offers Oprah’s handpicked selection of interviews, designed to guide you through life’s big questions and help bring you closer to your best self.

(All available on iTunes or Spotify)