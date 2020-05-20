Dipti Singh

Winter is right around the corner, and now you should get ready to stock up cosy coats and leather boots or shoes at this point. Winter season is a perfect time for layered looks, oversized sweaters, warm jackets, and comfortable accessories as these are essential to keep you warm and update your look. To stay fashionable without sacrificing your style, we have curated a list of winter must-haves that should definitely be in your wardrobe.

1. BEANIES

Beanies are quite trendy as they can easily enhance your overall style statement. They come in different cool patterns, bright colours, and pom-poms and can easily save you from a bad hair day while keeping your ears and head warm throughout winter.

2. SCARVES

In the winter months, a scarf is one of the best ways to accessorise and add a funky element to your outfit. They are cheap, versatile, and keeps the wearer warm. The scarf gives you a beautiful layered look which is modern as well light on the skin. Pick from playful block colours or cheeky designs, or a classic knit that never gets out of style.

3. BOOTS

Winter season is all about the weather, fashion, and style. Bring glamour and warmth with a fantastic pair of boots and elevate your fashion status. Choose between the ankle, long boots, ugg boots, or knee-high for a casual daytime look, or they can be worn with skirts along with high stocking and leggings at night.

4. GLOVES

Investing in a perfect pair of gloves is the best way to keep your fingers warmer in the freezing temperature. You can choose from casual woollen pairs, suede or leather ones for fancier occasions, and a waterproof pair for snow day activities.

5. PONCHO

You can make your casual outfits look elegant by adding a layer of a stylish poncho, as they offer the perfect blend of sophistication and suave and beats the seasonal chill. A poncho is an excellent addition to your wardrobe as it goes well with a pair of jeans and a tee or turtleneck sweater.

6. STOCKINGS OR TIGHTS

As winter is coming, it doesn’t mean you need to retire or pack your favourite skirts or dresses back in your closet. Instead, spruce up your style with a great pair of warm tights or stockings. Make your summer wear seasonally appropriate by selecting from fleece-lined, heavy thermal tights, or heat-generating fabric tights while keeping your legs warm and cosy.