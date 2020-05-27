Johanna Rumphorst

Overcoming negative thinking is a huge challenge for many of us, especially in these times of constant uncertainty. However, it is also the perfect time for change, to stop limiting your own thoughts and start to be your own hype person instead of bringing yourself down. Luckily, there are many tips and tricks that you can do to avoid negative thought patterns. Did you ever hear about the wonder woman pose to feel more motivated? It is proven that you just need to stand in a hero position for 2 minutes to feel less stressed and anxious and therefore, reduce negative thoughts and raise motivation. If that doesn’t do the trick, or even if it does, you should try these 5 tips for a more positive mindset to be the best version of yourself – because you deserve it! Here are five of the most effective ways to stop negative thinking:

Learn to Identify your Triggers

Sometimes our thoughts are like emotional quicksand – the harder we fight the more it sucks us in. Pushing negative thoughts can easily result in a rebound, so it’s better to acknowledge the fear, stress, concerns or whatever you might feel. Having negative thoughts is normal and something we all experience. The most important thing is to identify them for what they are and what triggered you. Start to be more conscious of your thought process and stop yourself at the right time. Don’t just push them away – identify, understand, respect and release – and then start to implement thought-replacement to turn them into positive inclinations.

Replace Negative Thoughts with Positivity

True self love doesn’t come easy – in fact, it’s one of the hardest things to achieve. Having a healthy and positive mindset can require training, but there are some easy things that can help you at home. It’s proven that you can raise positivity if you write 3 things down that make you happy, every day! A gratitude journal might be a little weird the first time you do it, but you will be richly rewarded with positive thoughts and self-confidence the longer that you keep up with it. Instead of thinking “this is so hard,” remind yourself that it is a challenge that you can overcome if you approach it with more ease. No more, “I wish I could do that,” more, “I can do anything!” Stop feeling guilty just because you feel that someone is doing better than you. Imposter syndrome is a very common position but remember that everyone is different and has their own struggles. It is about the journey not the destination and a marathon not a sprint, you do not need to compare yourself to others.

Look Around You

To eliminate negative thoughts, it’s important to look around you and identify potential issues. Friends that are not really friends, negative colleagues, social media accounts that you have never enjoyed following; be active in avoiding comparison to others by trying to shut these down. And yes, also make an effort to give people with a negative mindset no and zero space to bring you down. You don’t have to end friendships, but an honest conversation and taking a step back can really help you both to understand. But it’s not only people you should also be aware of. Your appearance and your home can trigger negative thoughts as well! Be sure to always feel comfortable in your own skin, whether that’s a new haircut or a new dress – value yourself, treat yourself, do things that you love and only keep things around you that make you feel good. Same goes for your home: If everything around you is messy, it’s more likely that your thoughts join the outside mess as well. Make your house as calming and stress free as possible – your mindset will benefit!

Remember, you do not have to justify yourself to anyone. Do what makes you happy. When it comes to beating negative thoughts and emotions, it is a journey that we all complete alone – because you are more often than not fighting against yourself.