Dipti Singh

Sleep is one of the most significant parts of our lives and often one of the most neglected. Unhealthy habits during the daytime can leave you turning, tossing and struggling at night and negatively affect your brain, mood, immune system, stamina, creativity, and weight. Having a good night’s sleep may sound like an unlikely task when you are wide awake at 3 am, but in actual fact, you have a lot more control over the quality of your sleep. You can enjoy better sleep at night by experimenting with the following tips by boosting your health and improving the way you think and feel during the day.

1. LIMIT THE INTAKE OF CAFFEINE, NICOTINE, AND ALCOHOL

You may be amazed to find out that drinking caffeine can cause sleep problems for up to 10 to 12 hours. Smoking is likewise another stimulant that can disturb your sleep, particularly if you smoke near bedtime. Alcohol initially triggers drowsiness, but can gradually disturb sleep, leaving you exhausted the next day.

2. EATING HEALTHY MEALS

Preparing healthy meals at home can help ensure your body gets the nutrition it needs all day long. Healthy eating habits will help you live a healthier, longer life, and may help to improve your sleep. Include plenty of vegetables, legumes, nuts, and wholegrains high in fibre can help to reduce snacking during the night.

3. DAILY EXERCISE

Exercise is excellent for your mind and body and can help you in getting a sound and quick sleep if it is done at the right time. 10-minutes of aerobic exercise such as walking, or cycling can significantly improve the quality of your night-time sleep. It is recommended to avoid strenuous exercise within three hours before bedtime.

4. LIMIT NAPS DURING DAYTIME

Napping is a good way to compensate for lost sleep, especially for new parents or shift workers, but short naps can avert you from getting the rest you need during your bedtime. In the early afternoon, try to keep naps under half an hour to boost your chances of resting well at night.

5. SLEEP FRIENDLY BEDROOM

It is crucial to maintain a relaxing environment and to keep your bedroom cosy and welcoming. Try to ban your laptop, mobile, and TV just an hour before bed as they can cause distraction and disturb your sleep pattern.