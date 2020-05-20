Dipti Singh

As the colder weather is fast approaching, it’s the right time to dig out the winter woollies and look forward to warm nights in the comfort of your home. It is essential to prepare your home seasonally to make it more welcoming. The top priority is to ensure that your home is safe, warm, cosy, and comfortable to bring out a sense of ease into the cold season. From small details or drastic shifts in colour, the addition of cosy textures and textiles is one of the main concepts of decorating in the colder months. Here are 5 steps to refresh your winter home and turn it into a worth living spot.

1. SEAL THE DOORS AND WINDOWS

Up to 40 percent of a home’s heat escapes through open windows in the winter. It is important to cover the windows by investing in roller blinds or insulated curtains. Look out for any gaps around doors and windows and install weather stripping to keep home protected, by preventing heat loss and save money on your bills.

2. COVER HARD FLOORS AND TILES

Layer up hardwood, tiles, or concrete floors by adding a rug to make your flooring extra insulted. Rugs not only change a room’s look and mood, but also offer a practical and easy way to add warmth, reduces noise, and protects the floor.

3. ADD WARM TONES

As the winter arrives, it’s time to embrace dark, warm hues and earthy colours such as terracotta, deep grey, sapphire, and olive green for a warm glow and to create a comfortable and welcoming retreat.

4. CHANGE BEDDING

As the cold weather begins to strike, it is the best time to snuggle up and stay cosy under the covers. It’s the time to swap your cotton or pure linen bedding with warmer fabrics like velvet or flannel, luxe fur accessories, and fluffy throws. It helps in keeping you cosy all day and night and adds visual warmth to space.

5. MAINTAIN YOUR FIREPLACE

If you like the feel and glow of a real fire to warm up the winter evening now is an excellent time to clean up ashes from last year and stock up on plenty of firewood for winter. It is essential to make sure your chimney and fireplace are clean.