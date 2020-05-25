Isabella Ross

There is no denying that during this current pandemic and time of high stress, many of us are not up to cooking or baking. Yet Sydneysiders are in luck! In comes Chef Wilsons Bakery.

Serving up the sweet classics, Chef Wilsons Bakery offers lots of delicious goodies, that we absolutely love (the macaroons especially!). Options include a Tasting Box, Double Chocolate Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, Macaroons, Profiteroles and more! For those who want a bit of everything, the Tasting Box is the way to go – perfect for afternoon tea, dessert and special occasions spent at home.

The Tasting Box – it most definitely gets the Sydney Observer tick of approval!

The owner Paul is a pastry chef with over 15 years of experience working in top restaurants across London and Sydney. Like many within the hospitality industry though, he was recently made redundant amidst the pandemic. Adding fuel to the fire, Paul has also had to delay his upcoming wedding, which would cause stress for anyone in his position! Instead, he took the opportunity to follow a dream and launch Chef Wilsons Bakery. “As you can imagine, it’s tough to launch a new business at the moment. Rather than let this all be a downer I decided to take all this extra time and turn a negative into a positive and pursue my life-long dream of running my own bakery,” he says.

So, for Sydneysiders in need of a yummy box of sweet goodies, look no further than Chef Wilsons Bakery.

To place an order simply visit the website: https://chefwilsonsbakery.wixsite.com/website

Instagram: @chefwilsonsbakery