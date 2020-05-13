John Ross
A hearty yet simple meal, pesto pasta is loved by all. Easy and entertaining to make with the kids, this recipe is sure to be a treat for the whole family.
Ingredients:
- Homemade Pesto.
- 300 grams of cooked spaghetti or any other pasta of your choice (Serves 2 people).
- Parmesan and fresh basil leaves to serve.
- ½ cup pasta cooking water.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
Pesto Ingredients:
- 1 bunch fresh basil leaves.
- 60 grams pine nuts.
- 3 garlic cloves.
- 100 grams freshly grated parmesan.
- 100ml extra virgin olive oil.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
Method:
- To make your pesto, first preheat oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray and spread the pine nuts on. Bake for 5 minutes or until lightly toasted, then set aside for 10 minutes to cool.
- Add the basil, pine nuts, garlic and parmesan to a food processor and blitz until finely chopped. Then gradually add in your olive oil and seasoning with the motor running. Blitz until it is to your desired consistency.
- Once the pesto is done, bring a large pot of water to the boil. Be sure to add a touch of olive oil and salt to the water.
- Add the pasta to the water and cook until al dente. Before draining the water, take a ladle size scoop of the pasta water and set aside in a small bowl. Then drain the pasta in a colander.
- Transfer the cooked pasta to separate bowl. Add however much pesto you like and coat the pasta in the sauce. If the pasta seems dry, add some of the reserved pasta water to the bowl to ensure the pasta is silky and smooth.
- Season to taste, add a garnish of parmesan and fresh basil leaves. Serve immediately.