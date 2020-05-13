John Ross

A hearty yet simple meal, pesto pasta is loved by all. Easy and entertaining to make with the kids, this recipe is sure to be a treat for the whole family.

Ingredients:

Homemade Pesto.

300 grams of cooked spaghetti or any other pasta of your choice (Serves 2 people).

Parmesan and fresh basil leaves to serve.

½ cup pasta cooking water.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Pesto Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh basil leaves.

60 grams pine nuts.

3 garlic cloves.

100 grams freshly grated parmesan.

100ml extra virgin olive oil.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Method: