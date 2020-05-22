Isabella Ross

With winter about to greet us with its chilly temperatures, now is the time to consider the ways in which you can maintain a cosy and inviting ambience in your home.

Fyrian Candles

A great local Sydney brand, Fyrian Candles is one of perfect ways to create a cosy ambience in your home. Founded by Dan Stephenson, the candles are interestingly targeted towards men. The scents ooze masculinity, with some of Sydney Observer’s favourites including the Black Leather Candle and Single Malt Candle.

“I recognised that there wasn’t a high-quality range of candles available for men. Yet men love fragrance as it relates to allure, status and identity. Aside from the bold and masculine style, the design is also functional. The matte black packaging is also sharp and angular, the perfect gift for a brother, boyfriend, husband, father. Men are hard to buy for, and plenty of men love candles and a nice smelling home,” Dan says.

https://fyrianbrand.com/collections/the-collection / @fyrianbrand

Lincs Heating Centre

Warmth is a necessity now, and there is no better way to achieve it than with a wood or gas fire from Lincs BBQ and Heating Centre in Hornsby. With a fully equipped showroom, North Shore locals can go in-store to discover a range of options guaranteed to spur their imagination. Working closely alongside builders and architects, the Centre assures a quality installation every time. The selection on offer includes a range of wood and gas heaters, electric panel heater sales and consultation services.

https://lincsheatingcentre.com.au/ / @lincsheatingcentre

Comfort Heat Australia

There is nothing worse than cold tiles in the bathroom during the chilly mornings! Luckily there is a perfect solution to this problem – Comfort Heat Australia. The business stocks a wide range of hydronic and electric underfloor heating products for a selection of floor coverings. Interestingly, underfloor heating isn’t just limited to the bathroom! No, it can also be fitted under your timber floors. Australia’s leading supplier and installer, Comfort Heat designs each system to reflect each client, meaning lucky homeowners are sure to love the finished product.

https://www.comfortheat.com.au/ / @comfort_heat_australia