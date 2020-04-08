Dipti Singh

Coronavirus is still in full swing across the world and the chances of developing the disease increase with age. Public health experts suggest that social distancing and isolation are of utmost importance during this period. Four Australians out of five aged 65 and over suffer from at least one medical condition. The authority is concerned about the well-being and the mental health toll it can take on seniors due to anxiety, illness, restricted social interactions and weeks without seeing friends and relatives. When you or a loved one start experiencing the consequences of being confined at home, follow these ideas during the outbreak to communicate with others.

1. Exchange meals online

Be connected with your loved ones by scheduling a virtual meal. Order food for them through a meal delivery service or share a meal recipe and cook together. The digital get together is a new way to stay connected and it can be a fun and heart-warming experience.

2. Play online games

Most online platforms offer a variety of board and card games that you can play with others or on your own. You can download many game applications for your computer and mobile phones, such as words with friends, dots, reigns and many more.

3. Online discussion forum or group

Being part of a senior’s community forum online or via social media is a great way to indulge in a conversation. It’s an opportunity for you to join a discussion group and talk with like-minded individuals. Adapting these changes can help you get connected with others around the globe and share your hobbies with them.

4. Try traditional ways

If you don’t have access to smartphones or computers, you can try your hand at writing letters and making a card for your loved ones. It will help to keep you busy and make you feel more connected by sharing a positive message and creativity with others.

