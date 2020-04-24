Dipti Singh

As the temperature drops by a couple of degrees, it is hard not to sneeze, cough or sniff. As you age, your immune system begins to weaken and becomes less effective in counteracting infections. For seniors, it is important to boost your immunity and indeed, a healthy diet of herbs, fruits, and spices rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals can help in doing so. By incorporating a healthy and active lifestyle, your loved one’s ageing can potentially boost the health of the immune system to prevent and combat disease.

1- FOOD RICH IN VITAMIN D

Vitamin D is known to be one of the most vital nutrients in coping with emerging environmental infections. It helps to regulate the immune system and boosts the body’s natural defence system. One of the easiest ways to get Vitamin D is by daylight. Foods such as salmon, fish, egg yolk, cheddar, yogurt, and mushrooms help to improve both the metabolism and immunity.

2- ANTI-INFLAMMATORY FOODS

Anti-inflammatory foods are key to strengthen the levels of resistance in the body. Foods such as seeds, legumes, broccoli, ginger, garlic, fish oil, almonds, walnuts, blueberries, and Omega-3-rich helps to improve immunity and avoid various ailments.

3- FIBRE-RICH FOODS

Fibrous foods help to give the body essential nutrients to enhance immunity. These also have benefits in combating pathogens and viruses which can attack and weaken the body’s immunity levels. Foods such as yogurt, spinach, almonds, wholegrain bread, peas, beans, green tea, sunflower seeds, and citrus food are a must in the diet.

4- LEAN PROTEIN

The body requires protein to facilitate the functioning of the immune system. By eating a range of lean protein and foods like turkey, skinless chicken, lean beef cuts, oysters, tuna, salmon, and soya you can easily boost your immunity. The omega-3 fatty acid in fish, especially salmon, improves brain function and cardiovascular wellness.

5- FLUIDS

You may lose some of your sense of thirst as you age, but adequate hydration is also essential in boosting immune function. Doctors advise a minimum of eight glasses of water a day to reduce flu or cold chances and in keeping mucous membranes moist. Broth-based soups, herbal tea, coconut water, low-fat milk, or fermented beverage such as kombucha count towards the normal fluid intake of seniors.