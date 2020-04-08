Dipti Singh

You may have always been curious about the mystery behind the good and radiant skin of lots of fortunate people from the older generation. Well, as they claim, old is gold, particularly when it comes to taking care of your skin. With the ingredients available in our kitchens, we can easily make face masks at home. The stuff present in our kitchen is organic, new and a natural source of vitamins, nutrients, antioxidants, and minerals. They are safe, free from any side-effects and valuable for our health and wellbeing.

1) Oatmeal and mango face pack with almonds

This is perfect for getting rid of dead skin cells and nourishing the skin. Oats are great for exfoliation; almonds are a rich source of vitamin E and mango is a great source of collagen as it helps to prevent skin ageing.

Ingredients and method –

4-5 tablespoons of mashed mango, cooked oatmeal, almonds, turmeric, and rose water.

Separately grind or crush the almonds. Add all ingredients and mix them. Add 3-4 drops of rose water for good consistency. Apply this on the face for 15 minutes and scrub gently.

2) Honey and papaya face mask

Papaya is filled with papain, an enzyme that can countlessly support your skin. Mixing this incredible fruit with honey, which is a great source of strong antioxidants, will help your skin fight back against dullness.

Ingredients and method –

Cut and mash a few bits of ripe papaya using a knife. Mix with a spoonful of honey, add few drops of lemon to it and rub it all over your face.

3) Aloe Vera and tomato juice face mask

Aloe vera is a natural all-purpose ingredient that offers a variety of skin benefits. It is an effective source of antioxidants that can help to get rid of dead skin cells. Tomato juice helps in making your skin smoother and softer.

Ingredients and method –

Aloe vera, tomato, rose water or lemon juice. Take a spoon of aloe gel and tomato pulp and mix these ingredients with a lime juice or rose water. Keep it for 20 minutes before rinsing it.

4) Egg and almond oil face mask

Egg whites are a perfect source of astringent properties and almond oil is filled with vitamin E. These ingredients are great for deep cleansing and tightening the pores.

Ingredients and method –

Egg white and almond oil. Take an egg white and 2 teaspoons of almond oil and blend it. Apply all over your face for 15 minutes and rinse it with water.

It might seem a little time-consuming to use a homemade face mask for glowing and smooth skin, but the results are certainly worth the effort. Using either of those packs weekly can help make a difference for your skin, ensuring it is healthier, smoother and shiny.

