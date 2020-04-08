Nicholas Grant

Easter’s approach this year has come quickly and unnoticed, with many people being so distracted by our now ever-changing lifestyles. In these times we have to adapt. Although extended family gatherings with a hearty Easter lunch may be off the cards for now, we’ve found plenty of hands-on Easter projects that are guaranteed to keep your family occupied and help welcome the Easter Bunny’s arrival.

Easter Bunny Headbands

This charming piece of craft is a great way to get younger children excited for the Easter season, as well as a fantastic distraction from the world for a short while. Ensure you make enough of these for everyone in the household – you can be certain that the kids will be encouraging the whole family to wear these at the dinner table! For instructions and a downloadable template, click here.

Courtesy of Fun365

Salt Painted Easter Eggs

For the more artistic amongst us, this craft idea from onelittleproject.com produces some truly surprising results. On a sheet of strong paper or card, lightly outline 2-3 eggs as well as any stripes or details you want the eggs to have. The bigger the better! Then trace over those lines with PVA glue. While wet, sprinkle a generous amount of table salt over the glue, covering the glue completely. Gently shake off any excess salt, then you can start painting with a brush and watercolour paints and watch the salt absorb the colours. Finally, after leaving them to dry for a day or two, you’ll have the final product.

Courtesy of One Little Project

Simple Chocolate Coconut Nests

Is there anything better than a scrumptious treat made from only three ingredients? This recipe from eatingbirdfood.com (trust us, it’s for humans) are unbelievably easy to make, and definitely suitable for little helpers.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups shredded coconut

¾ cup chocolate chips

24 Cadbury mini eggs or jellybeans

Method:

1) Preheat oven to 200C. Spread coconut on a baking sheet and toast for 5-10 minutes until light golden brown.

2) Let coconut cool. Melt chocolate chips in microwave, then combine chocolate and coconut in a large bowl.

3) Scoop about 2 tablespoons of the mixture onto a lined baking tray and shape into a nest. Top each nest with 2-3 toppings of your choice. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

4) Let nests set in fridge until solid.

Courtesy of Eating Bird Food

