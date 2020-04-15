Johanna Rumphorst,

Long before Coronavirus, social distancing and a nationwide lockdown, famed author Mason Cooley once said, “reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are.” Just because we can’t leave the house right now, doesn’t mean we can’t escape reality for a moment. In times of uncertainty like these, escapism can be important for mental wellbeing. It is tempting to hide in bed all day binging TV series, flying through movies and working through your book collection. The following recommendations are for everybody that appreciates a good read and is looking for a little slice of that escapism. All of these books are available online for your Kindle or for delivery – but in these uncertain times, you could try and check if your local bookstore is offering delivery. Many are!

Paul Kalanithi – When Breath Becomes Air

A pre-warning before you read: This book will change you. When Breath Becomes Air is a moving but heart-warming memoir about a doctor who is diagnosed with terminal cancer at just 36-years-old. Being surrounded by dying patients during his career and then facing death himself, Kalanithi attempts to answer the question “what makes a life worth living?” The book is beautifully written and uplifting – it will stay with you for a long time.

Toshikazu Kawaguchi – Before the Coffee Gets Cold

Imagine a cafe that has a seat that will transport you back in time to relive a particular moment of your choosing – a conversation, a farewell, a date – but only that particular moment. The book is written by the celebrated Japanese writer Kawaguchi and transports you to a different culture, all while reminding us of things we all have in common as humans: love, regret and missed opportunities. This is a perfect read while you’re enjoying your afternoon coffee – light and easy but carries an important message we all should take to heart, especially in times like these.

Michelle Obama – Becoming

“The more I told my story, the more my voice settled into myself. I liked my story. What’s your story?” The former First lady Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic women of our time, her memoir Becoming is an extraordinary life story that’s definitely worth a read.

Delia Owens – Where the Crawdads Sing

Where the Crawdads Sing is a beautiful murder mystery based on events in a small town on the North Carolina Coast. When a handsome young man gets murdered, the locals suspect Kya Clark – a recluse who is referred to as ‘The Marsh Girl.’ Abandoned and alone she survived living in a marsh for years, until she opens herself to a new life and a new path. The emotional journey casts a stone across the American Dream and shows how everyone is shaped by their past.

Jon Ronson – So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed

This book is written by the revered British journalist Jon Ronson in which he explores public shaming in times of the internet, particularly on Twitter. Ronson interviewed several people who have been publicly shamed (or cancelled), including the plagiarising Jonah Lehrer and the problematic tweeter Justine Sacco. It’s an interesting read that is simultaneously funny, enlightening and poignant and makes us question the way we conduct ourselves on social media.