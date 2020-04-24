Dipti Singh

Buying a home is one of the biggest financial investments a person makes in their lifetime. Even though if the property market is booming or receding, it is imperative to still make some effort to maintain or enhance the value of your property. If you are looking to sell your home or just want to make your property future-proof, there are plenty of ways to add value without embarking on any big renovations or expensive revamping.

CHANGING WALL SWITCHES

Sometimes, it is the nuances that matter and with time, regular wall switches appear to look pale, dull, and outdated. Fortunately, it only costs a few dollars and takes seconds to replenish old wall switches with more stylish ceramic, wooden, or metal covers with greater aesthetic appeal.

ADD SMART TECHNOLOGY

Investing in smart home technologies will easily increase the value of your house, without the expense of a major renovation. Make smart enhancements by changing the lighting, thermostat, fire alarms, door keypads, and surveillance cameras.

REVITALISE ARTWORK

Boosting the value of your home is as easy as swapping out the old family picture for something a little fresher. Home furnishings and artwork have an enormous influence on the environment and the aesthetic appeal that your home provides. Rearrange or cover the wall hangings with original, new artwork.

REFRESH WITH PAINT COAT

Painting your home will elevate your home’s mood and it is quite easy if you are willing to do the work. This helps the place look tidy, shiny, new, and ready to get the best possible valuation. If you want to be a little bold you can install a meticulously designed feature wall in a different colour or texture.

ENHANCE LIGHTING

Eliminating dull or harsh lighting is key to improving the value of your house. LED under-lamps and under-table cabinets are an excellent solution for brightening up from various directions and eliminating dark corners.

SWAPPING DOORKNOBS

By replacing old doorknobs around your home and on the kitchen cabinets you can add a touch of flair. The best part is a quick update to the doorknob does not cost a lot. It is a good idea to add new trendy drawer knobs, glass handles that match your theme & colours to make modern style.