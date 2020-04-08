Johanna Rumphorst

Cancelled flights, closed schools, offices, bars and restaurants – the COVID-19 pandemic is causing the world to shut down.

With industries, tourism and businesses closed down, carbon emissions and pollution are being reduced. With emissions going down and air quality going up, some see the pandemic as a potential silver lining when it comes to the environment and climate change. However, Inger Andersen, the head of the UN Environment Programme, has warned against declaring the crisis simply as beneficial for the environment. The improvements are only temporary and “come ​on the back of tragic economic slowdown and human distress” and therefore shouldn’t be seen as a solution for environmental change.​ Instead, she calls for a different economy and that we must see the climate crisis as an important part in the COVID-19 recovery plan.

What can I do against climate change?

Although the ongoing climate improvements may not be a silver lining to the pandemic, they should be used as a great chance to restructure and improve not only the economy, but also personal habits. The following tips will help you to make better choices for the environment and climate change on a daily basis, and they are all ​practicable during lockdown!

1) Make your home more sustainable

Now is the perfect time to actually look around in your home and find ways to improve your sustainability. Cut down on unnecessary plastic like plastic shopping bags or food in plastic containers. Be water wise – start to filter your water and stop buying bottled water. Use this current situation as an excuse for shorter showers. If you shorten your ​shower​ ​by 2 minutes, you can cut your water use by 10 gallons! Other simple things like separating recycling from your waste can help. You could also ​use the extra time to create a compost!

2) Create your own face mask

Although it’s not guaranteed that face masks will protect you from COVID-19, it’s recommended to protect others and can certainly do no harm. The pandemic is causing an increase of medical waste and with the world running out of medical face masks it’s not only more sustainable, but also a great service for the community to make your own. Cloth can be a good alternative material and there are many DIY tutorials out there to help you create your own masks, with or without a sewing machine.

3) Try out a climate-friendly diet

As we know, our food decisions can have a great effect on the environment. ​UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends ​Vegan, Vegetarian and Flexitarian diets to improve the climate crisis. Not only does eating less meat help the environment, but also shopping organically and seasonal can make huge differences. With more of an onus on home cooking, now could be the perfect time to try out a new diet that’s more environment friendly and experiment with new vegan or vegetarian recipes! Meatless Monday perhaps?

4) What makes you happy right now?

The COVID-19 pandemic currently shows us what really counts. Look inwards at the simple things like spending time in nature, talking to loved ones or cooking a nice meal. Try to use this time to think about the things that really count – that’s where both crises can go hand in hand and we can move forward.

By