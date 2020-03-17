Nicholas Grant

Collective groans can be heard from students across Australia as the NAPLAN tests approach students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9. With the testing period set for 12 – 22 May this year and consisting of four tests (language conventions, writing, reading and numeracy), many students and their parents may be wondering how to best prepare for these exams – or rather, whether any preparation is even necessary.

First introduced in 2008, the National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) tests were designed with the intention of determining key areas in which schools required additional assistance, such as whether numeracy results were below average in a remote primary school. The focus was on collective school results, rather than individual student scores.

However, over the last decade there has been a significant transformation in attitude towards NAPLAN, with Cluey Learning noting that almost one in three Australian students find tests including NAPLAN the most stressful aspect of schooling.

Furthermore, during the weeks immediately leading up to NAPLAN, many schools may diverge from regular class content to instead focus on teaching the skills which will be assessed in the tests. Michael Anderson, Professor of Education from the University of Sydney argues, “high-stakes testing, often imposed from above, creates great stresses on schools, students and teachers to ‘win’ the NAPLAN or the ATAR ‘game.’ We miss the opportunity to focus on non-NAPLAN or ATAR learning.” There should be pressure on schools to avoid ‘cheating’ the NAPLAN game, which would create skewed results and outcomes, potentially leading to problems around whether schools are truly receiving adequate funding in the necessary areas.”

So how do we best support our children during this time? Dr Selina Samuels, Chief Learning Officer at Cluey Learning encourages open and honest conversation about the tests to reduce any anxiety. “A good place to start is getting across the basics of NAPLAN: the purpose, key dates and the various exams your child will face. It’s a good idea to keep the conversation casual. Try bringing up the topic shoulder-to-shoulder.”