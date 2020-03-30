Nicholas Grant

With Sydney’s current lockdown measures, it has never been more important to show your support for local businesses who may be struggling to find customers in this complicated time. We have compiled just a few examples of cafes and restaurants which are still open for takeaway, and we urge readers to help support any small business local to them.

Evolve Café, Wahroonga

A myriad of words could be used to describe Evolve’s dishes – vibrant, colourful, healthy and delicious. Not only does this café provide high quality food and service, but they also deliver weekly essentials packages for people in need of some extra assistance during these times.

SENTO Japanese Kitchen, St Ives

Sushi lovers in isolation fear not – the authentic and quaint Japanese cuisine of SENTO will keep your cravings in check. Located adjacent to St Ives Shopping Village, a bowl of their ramen might be exactly the comfort food you need.

Replay Espresso, Turramurra

Tucked away opposite Turramurra Station, Replay Espresso remains open for takeaway every day until 2pm. The cosy interior and exposed brick walls give this café a rustic, industrial feel. With a huge array of speciality coffee, the baristas here know how to craft the perfect coffee.

Brick Lane Espresso, West Pymble

A popular local brunch spot, Brick Lane has recently expanded their menu to include several homecooked dinner options including beef bourguignon, spiced lentil soup and chicken and mango curry. Available for pickup from their café in Philip Mall, West Pymble.

The Runaway Spoon, Lindfield

The Runaway Spoon has been dedicated to providing high quality precooked meals over the last few weeks. They are keeping their menu fresh and switching up their offerings daily, and with their app you can stay updated and place an order on a day (or every day) when something catches your eye.

Annata, Crows Nest

Not only is Annata providing scrumptious takeaway meals with ingredients from small suppliers too, but a key offering which sets them apart is their cook-at-home meal boxes. By giving them a day’s notice, Annata will prepare a personalised box including a protein, starch, sauces and vegetables of your choice. They also provide you with the cooking instructions – what else could you need?