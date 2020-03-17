Isabella Ross

Suit it up:

Pantsuits are the epitome of sophistication and coolness. Often available in a range of colours, with pastel hues paving the way, these co-ords can be worn to countless events such as weddings, workdays, drinks with friends and more. The best aspect about this trend is that the pieces can be worn together or separately, highlighting just how versatile the pantsuit is.

Funky Fabrics:

Now is the perfect time to embrace your woollier materials. There is also still the chance to wear skirts and flowy pants in this style of fabric given the not-too-cold climate. Houndstooth and tartan prints are always staples. Interestingly, snake and crocodile prints have become top-selling styles, thanks to their edgy vibe. Perfect for accessories such as boots or bags, there is no denying that this reptile mania in the fashion realm is not slowing down.

Pink Lips and Large Chains:

Regardless of hair and skin tone, pink is the most universally flattering shade. With so many colour variations on offer as well, women of all ages can suit a pink lip. It doesn’t necessarily have to be bold and punchy, even a subdued mauve can apply. What does have to be bold and punchy however is your jewellery. Currently trending are chunky chain necklaces. It’s also easy to pair with any neckline such as scoop, v-neck, square or turtleneck.