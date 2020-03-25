Isabella Ross

With the current COVID-19 situation affecting our children’s access to education, now it is more important than ever to maintain a productive and positive at-home learning environment. For parents who have the ability to work from home, they are now tasked to look after and keep an eye on the kids who will eventually begin learning from home. So, to help with the monumental task, we have devised a few quick and easy tips that should be beneficial for any child currently or about to undertake at-home education.

1. Follow Instructions:

Most schools are now either in the period of transitioning to online study or will be compelled to at some later point. Yet it is important for parents to know that they are not alone – schools will be taking charge of their pupil’s learning via specific apps, online programs and more. So, some of the best advice is to follow the specific curriculum and instructions given to you by your child’s school.

2. Establish a Clear and Concise Learning Space:

Having a space in the home directly targeted for learning and education is ideal. Whether it is the study, dining room table or a spare room, try your best to transform this space into a distraction-free zone – no smart phones allowed! It is also a great idea to have a source of ventilation, natural light, and some greenery as this will lift spirits.

3. A Stable Routine is The Answer:

School often starts at 9, followed by some classes, then a recess, then some more classes, then a lunch break, then a final class before the end bell. Kids have been accustomed to this routine for their entire schooling years, so one way to reassure them and let them feel comfortable in a somewhat normal environment, is to continue such routine. Make a timetable with your kids, allocate some breaks and stick this to the fridge. This way they can be reminded of their routine and not be left in the dark.

4. Break Time and Snack Time:

The reason why there are multiple set break times during the normal school hours, is because it actually boosts productivity. Contrary to popular belief, when students are given short breaks where they can relax, eat and socialise, this time in turn reduces stress and allows them to focus easier on the next task. When conducting home schooling, it is also crucial to give the kids time to have a meal break, a 10-minute breather outside and some time to just sit and talk with their family in order to not overload their minds.

5. Keep Positivity Flowing:

Last but not least, it is crucial that our kids feel nurtured and reassured during this challenging time. When it comes to transitioning to any new environment, it is always a bit of a sticky situation. Yet we must instil confidence and ensure optimism and encouragement continues to be shown. For more handy tips on this point, be sure to check out one of our wonderful Sydney Observer contributors, Sarah Wainwright’s article ‘Increasing a Child’s Confidence’ in our April Issue.