Isabella Ross

There are lots of fun events and programs running this month and the next regarding seniors! With something perfectly suited for everyone, now is the time to enjoy all the wonderful activities on offer for our local North Shore seniors.

KU-RING-GAI COUNCIL:

12 February – 2 April

Ku-ring-gai Council’s ‘Everything for Seniors Day’ Indoor Expo is coming this February 17, with plenty of events, activities and information on offer. The day-long event will be held at Turramurra Uniting Church Hall and Turramurra Seniors Centre in Gilroy Lane, Turramurra from 10am to 2pm. Along with all the fun-filled happenings, local seniors will also be able to find out how they can access help to stay in their own home for longer. Lots of clubs and community organisations are taking part in the Expo, including the Australian Plants Society, Sydney Wildlife Rescue, Computer Pals for Seniors, Table Tennis Club for Seniors, Probus and Lions Clubs along with more.

Attendees are also welcomed to come and try a range of sporting activities designing especially for older people, including indoor bowling, chair yoga, salsa and ballet for better balance. As mentioned prior, the Expo also encourages seniors to speak to spokespeople from some of the services that will be present, regarding carer support, gardening and community transport. Meals on Wheels, Ku-ring-gai Neighbourhood Centre, Lifeline and the Migrant Access Program will also be there on the day. The Expo is also a great way to learn more about some of the wonderful places you can visit in the local area, including the Wildflower Garden, Ku-ring-gai Art Centre and the libraries.

Our younger readers can also get involved by volunteering their time and expertise at the Expo, choosing a role that suits their interests, availability and skills. With a free morning tea and lunch and access to all these wonderful programs and organisations, it is definite that our North Shore seniors are in a very fortunate spot!

http://www.kmc.nsw.gov.au/Things_to_do/For/Seniors

ST IVES VILLAGE:

12 February – 21 February

St Ives Village is proudly supporting Senior’s Week for the third consecutive year, offering a series of free workshops, events and health checks. Customers can enjoy a daily schedule of activity and choose from Tai Chi, Cake Decorating, Art Classes as well as complimentary blood tests by O’Loughlin Medical Pharmacy. There is even expert advice on how to downsize your home if you are considering a move to a smaller dwelling or apartment. St Ives Village also has a long-standing partnership with Ku-ring-gai Neighbourhood Centre who will be hosting a series of exercise classes to complement their regular events and activities.

“Senior’s Week is another chance for us to show our support for our local St Ives patrons. As a community-based Shopping Village, we are in a fantastic position where we can give back to our local customers, many who have been coming to The Village for decades! We try and provide something for everyone, so encourage people to check the schedule and book a place via our Concierge Desk,” says Marketing Manager Melanie Scarf.

St Ives Shopping Village (Home NEW) <noscript><iframe title="“St Ives Shopping Village (Home NEW)” — St Ives Village Shopping Centre" class="wp-embedded-content" sandbox="allow-scripts" security="restricted" style="position: absolute; clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px);" src="https://stivesvillage.com.au/embed/#?secret=iwpsj3s1vB" data-secret="iwpsj3s1vB" width="600" height="338" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

NSW SENIORS FESTIVAL:

12 February – 23 February

Our local seniors are getting excited because the NSW Seniors Festival will be in full swing this February. The theme for the 2020 festival is ‘Love to Celebrate’, and there will be plenty to celebrate according to the line-up. There are hundreds of free and discounted events and activities across the Sydney basin, including Chatswood, St Ives, Ku-ring-gai, Hornsby and more.

“We love our wonderful seniors and I have no doubt that the talent on show at the gala concerts, the expo entertainment, and the fresh exhibits on offer this year will bring so much joy to them,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian. “We are proud to support our seniors and thank them for invaluable years of service and involvement in our communities – they are the backbone of our great state’s success.”

The biggest Seniors Festival in the Southern Hemisphere, there are lots of major events happening in Sydney’s city centre like the 2020 Premier’s Gala Concerts. Australian music legend John Paul Young will lead a stellar line up of talent for the concerts on February 13 – 14, at the First State Super Theatre ICC Sydney in Darling Harbour. Other stars include Vanessa Amorosi and Paulini, belting out their favourite hits.

https://www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au/