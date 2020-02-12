Isabella Ross

The Amalfi Coast is one of the premier and most luxurious destinations in Italy, boasting cerulean coastlines and jaw-dropping cliff sides dotted with picturesque houses in pastel tones. The destination is also booming in popularity with travellers including myself, particularly the town of Positano, located along the stretch of the Amalfi Coast. However, be prepared to loosen the purse strings as Positano is known for its stellar dining scene, 5-star hotels and private yacht rentals. Yet the money spent is well worth it in my experience.

Accommodation:

To avoid the exorbitant thousands-of-dollars-fees-per-night hotels in the town, bed and breakfast establishments are the way to go. With plenty of options that offer a delicious traditional Italian breakfast, comfy room and reasonable price tag, B&B’s ensure the budget is not blown on accommodation, which left me more inclined to be frivolous on shopping, foodie experiences and day trips.

Dining:

Dining options are endless in this stunning spot, with fresh Italian produce, wine and seafood celebrated in most local restaurants. Positano is also known for its high-end bars that offer a spectacular view. Franco’s Bar is the pick of the crop thanks to its thoughtfully-designed aperitif menu, as well as its well-known panoramic view – I would recommend the Mojito! Make sure to save room for gelato or sorbet though, because there are plenty of opportunities in the shopping district to treat yourself to the delicious dessert.

Things to do:

A trip to Positano is all about relaxing, enjoying the oceanic surroundings and fitting in a bit of shopping! Sun lounges are available to rent on the shorefront, just make sure to get in quick to ensure the best seats. While planning my holiday, I was urged to book a boat rental day tour of the surrounding Amalfi coast well in advance, and I would recommend the same. BlueStar Positano was the highest rated for its service, facilities and price and did not disappoint on the day, with the tour being the overall highlight of the holiday. The winding roads and passage ways leading up to the varying accommodation have a myriad of quaint gift shops that sell handmade sandals, ceramics, linen clothing and lemon-themed paraphernalia.