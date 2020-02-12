Isabella Ross

I decided to try out Balance Aesthetics Medispa in Turramurra for myself – spending my own money to see whether it had the Sydney Observer ‘Tick of Approval.’ And indeed, it now does! The clinic’s fundamental philosophy is to “help clients feel best in their own natural glowing looking skin.”

I decided to get an express facial ($55) – something quick and easy, with the goal of achieving a dewy glow to my complexion. A fantastic aspect of the facial is that it is customisable to the individual. My facialist Kim, a certified Dermal Beauty Therapist, sat down with me prior to the treatment and discussed what I wished to achieve. With my dry/sensitive skin, I was after something that was hydrating and calm.

So, after the consultation, Kim opted for the express HydraFacial. A treatment suitable for most skin types, it is a non-invasive procedure that “provides immediate results and leaves skin looking and feeling great” according to the pamphlet. And I was happy to discover that this was indeed true – my skin felt refreshed, looked luminous and has continued to feel soft and subtle since my appointment two weeks ago. The thirty minutes of relaxation was brilliant, especially because unlike a standard massage, this treatment had a deeper purpose of cleansing, exfoliating, and then adding moisture to the skin.

So, to treat yourself to a relaxing moment of peace that will also do wonders for your skin, be sure to visit Balance Aesthetics Medispa this month. For February there is a special Valentine’s Day deal – Book a Hydrafacial and get a free Perk Lip too for only $199!

Ph: 02 8384 8093

1343 Pacific Highway, Turramurra, 2074

https://www.balancemedispa.com.au/